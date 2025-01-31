Ludvig Åberg withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to the second round on Friday due to illness.

Åberg, 25, is No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Swede limped to a 5-over-par 77 in the first round on Thursday at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was the runner-up of the tournament last year.

Åberg tied for fifth at The Sentry in his season opener and was the first-round leader with a 63 last week at the Farmers Insurance Open before settling for a T42 while battling an illness. He closed the tournament with rounds of 75, 74 and 79.

Per PGA Tour Communications, Jimmy Dunne will be paired with Casey Reamer in Åberg's stead.