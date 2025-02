Open Extended Reactions

Golfers competing on the PGA Tour Champions would welcome the chance to play against 15-time major winner Tiger Woods on the senior circuit, two-times Masters champion Bernhard Langer said Friday.

Woods, who has played a limited schedule since his February 2021 car crash, will be eligible to play on the Champions Tour -- where players are allowed to use golf carts at most events -- when he turns 50 on Dec. 30.

Germany's Langer, who owns a record 47 career wins on the Champions Tour and prevailed in a playoff over Woods last December in the PNC Championship, an unofficial family team event, said the golfing great is still very competitive.

"For us it would be a thrill to see Tiger come out and play the Champions Tour, and I'm convinced he will play several. Depends how many," the 67-year-old Langer said on a conference call ahead of the Champions Tour's Feb. 14-16 Chubb Classic.

"I'm going to gradually get older and older here, and I may not be at the very top of my game when he comes out, but he always moves the needle.

"He's a very exciting personality to watch, and it would be fantastic for Tiger and for our tour to be competing out there, and I think all the players would welcome him."

While Woods, who will likely continue to focus on the PGA Tour circuit's four majors for the foreseeable future he could use the Champions Tour to get competitive reps as well.

Paul Azinger, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour who is now a lead analyst on Champions Tour broadcasts, said he feels Woods will definitely make his way to the senior circuit.

"Then all of a sudden the focus is on this tour," Azinger said. "I believe there's a lot of anticipation. A lot of guys are going to be in shape and ready and try to beat Tiger if they can."

"I think Tiger might even feel an obligation to play the tour. The tour has given Tiger a lot of money the last few years with that Player Impact Program. I'm sure he's going to give back, and it's going to be to all the benefit of these guys out here that are over 50."