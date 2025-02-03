Open Extended Reactions

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Rory McIlroy played a game nearly as magnificent as the Pebble Beach scenery Sunday as he powered his way past a pack of contenders and closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The combination of one of golf's biggest stars and America's most scenic coastal golf course was the just the spark the PGA Tour needed, and both lived up to their reputations.

"To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really cool," McIlroy said.

McIlroy was in complete control of his shots, leading to two key birdies when he made the turn against a pack of contenders. And then he delivered a haymaker, blasting his drive over a tree down the 14th fairway, leaving him only a 7-iron to the 571-yard hole to set up eagle.

"We both hit 7 there," Sepp Straka said. "His was 7-iron; mine was 7-wood."

Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his 27th career PGA Tour victory, shooting 6-under 66 in Sunday's final round to finish at 21 under. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All that was left was a soothing stroll down the 18th fairway, enough sunshine to turn the surf turquoise, enough of a cushion to have no stress. McIlroy finished with a par for a two-shot win over Irish pal Shane Lowry.

"There's some venues in our game that just mean a little bit more than others and that's probably to do with the history and the people that have won on those courses and what those people have meant to the game of golf," McIlroy said.

"I've had a few close calls at St. Andrews; Augusta National being another one. So, to be able to get a win on one of those iconic venues is awesome."

Another Season, Another Win Rory McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday to become just the fourth golfer since 1985 to post a victory in eight consecutive seasons. Golfer Streak Dustin Johnson 14 Tiger Woods 14 Phil Mickelson 10 Rory McIlroy 8* Jon Rahm 7 Justin Thomas 7 Vijay Singh 7 Ernie Els 7 Paul Azinger 7 * Active streak

On a day when six players had at least a share of the lead, McIlroy took the top spot for good with a 6-iron out of the bunker to 18 feet for birdie on 10th hole into a stiff breeze along the Pacific. He hit a towering 7-iron to 8 feet for birdie on the par-3 12th to stretch his lead to two.

And then the 14th was effectively the clincher, leaving everyone else scrambling for second. McIlroy hit 5-iron off the tee with a three-shot lead and was happy to get his hands on the crystal trophy, the 27th of his PGA Tour career.

Among players still actively playing, only Tiger Woods (82) and Phil Mickelson (45) have won more. Mickelson also was 35 when he got his 27th tour title.

Lowry fell out of a share for the lead when he sent his second shot over a cliff to the right of the par-5 sixth. But he shot 31 on the back nine, including a birdie on the final hole for a 68 that gave him second place alone.

Lucas Glover (67) and Justin Rose (68) were another shot behind. Straka, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, had a 72 and tied for seventh.

"I always say I believe when players like Rory McIlroy turns up and they have their 'A' game, they're pretty impossible to beat," Lowry said.