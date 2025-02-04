Before Tuesday's TGL match, a moment of silence is held for Tiger Woods' mom Kultida who died at the age of 80. (1:11)

Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida, whom the 15-time major champion has described as his "biggest fan," died Tuesday, the golfer announced in a statement on social media. She was 80.

Woods' mother had attended his TGL match in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, last week.

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," Woods said in a statement on X. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,... pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025

While Woods' late father, Earl, was often credited with helping his son develop his game and creating a competitive fire that would make him one of the greatest golfers in history, Tiger described his mother as "the enforcer" throughout his career.

Tiger said in the past that his mother influenced his tradition of wearing red on Sunday because she believed it was his "power color." In her native Thailand, people choose colors to wear on days of the week, and Sunday's color is red.

"It started with Mom," Woods said during a launch event for his Sun Day Red clothing line in Los Angeles in February 2024. "Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.

"Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red. It's just become synonymous with me."

Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and was working as a civilian in the U.S. Army's Bangkok office in the 1960s when she met Earl Woods, a soldier in the U.S. Army Special Forces. She left for the U.S. in 1968. They were married in New York and moved to Cypress, California, where Tiger was born in 1975.

Kultida and Earl Woods were married 37 years until his death from cancer in May 2006. He was 74.

Last year, when Woods was presented with the Bob Jones Award, the United States Golf Association's highest honor, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, he thanked his mother for being a stabilizing force for him at home.

"I accept it in humbleness and just unbelievable regard for the past recipients, but I also accept it for my mommy, too," Woods said during his acceptance speech. "She has allowed me to get here. She allowed me to do these things, chase my dreams, and the support and love -- I didn't do this alone. I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have: my mom. Thank you, Mommy."

Woods' mother was standing near the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club with Tiger's children when he won his last major championship at the 2019 Masters.

"My mom doesn't get enough credit," Woods said last year. "Everyone thought it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don't know, Mom has been there my entire life. She's always been there through thick and thin."