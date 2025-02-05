Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf announced a major scoring change Wednesday on the eve of its season-opening tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For the first time in the circuit's history, every player's score in every round will count toward his team's total score.

Last season, the best three scores were taken in the first two rounds, with all four team members' scores counting only for the final 18 holes.

LIV Golf acknowledged several potential ramifications related to the format change, including increased volatility on the leaderboard.

"It does make volatility bigger, crazier. Nobody can hide," RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson said. "You're going to have to be committed on every hole, every shot."

High scores will be a killer. Previously, any golfer who had a bad day in the first two rounds could hope to be bailed out by his three teammates.

"There's no more looking at the scoreboard and thinking, 'I'm OK, my team's playing well.' That definitely changes things," Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen said.

Depth is now at a premium, meaning the teams with the best No. 4 players should have a greater advantage.

"I like it. I think it benefits a team like ours," Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm said. "I think we have four really strong players that are really consistent."

The change adds more pressure to LIV Golf's six new full-time players this season, four of whom are 25 or younger. They will be asked to produce immediately instead of easing into their new environment.

If all four scores had counted during 2024, six tournaments would have had different team champions and another would have required a playoff.

LIV Golf also made changes to its substitution policy.

If a player withdraws during the playing of a round, his team may select one of the available reserve players to play the remainder of the round or tournament.

If a player withdraws between the play of two holes, the reserve will begin play on the next hole. If he withdraws while playing a hole, the reserve will put his ball in play at the same spot as the original ball and complete the hole.

If a player starts a tournament but is forced to withdraw while on the course, that player can return to compete for his team at the start of any remaining rounds. But he will only compete to contribute a team score, not in the individual competition.