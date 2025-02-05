SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Matt Kuchar withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday, saying in a statement that his father had died unexpectedly.

Peter Kuchar was a steady presence at golf tournaments and caddied for his son when Matt won the 1997 U.S. Amateur at Cog Hill, and he played well in the Masters and U.S. Open the following year.

Matt Kuchar said his father died Tuesday. His parents, who grew up in central Florida, had spent the past several years living in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Peter Kuchar once was highly ranked in doubles tennis for state competitions.

"My Pop was a huge fan of sport and passed on his love of competition to me," Matt Kuchar said in a statement to Golf Channel.

"He is the person that introduced me to the game of golf, a tie that will always remain between us," he said. "Those memories, and so many more, will be with me and our family forever. He will be missed more than words can express."

Matt Kuchar and his father played together in the PNC Championship in 2018, and Peter Kuchar was there again in December as a caddie when Matt Kuchar played with his son.

Matt Kuchar's nine PGA Tour victories include the Players Championship, the Memorial, a World Golf Championship and a FedEx Cup playoff event.