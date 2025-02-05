Best moments from TGL's Boston Common vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Open Extended Reactions

The TGL's inaugural season continued on Tuesday night as Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club clashed in the fifth match of the year. Los Angeles beat Boston 6-2.

TGL is a new team golf league where opposing teams go head-to-head in a match that is split between a large simulator and a unique green that adjusts to match the exact placement of the ball in the simulator for short shots.

Boston Common Golf, led by Rory McIlroy -- who is fresh off a win at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- is coming off an overtime loss to Jupiter Links Golf Club last week. McIlroy was joined by Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott for Boston, while Hideki Matsuyama sat out.

Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, were in action for Los Angeles. Sahith Theegala did not play this week.

Here's a look at the best moments from the match.

Morikawa nearly sinks 158-yard shot

Morikawa was feeling it from the moment he stepped to the tee tonight. He narrowly missed from 158-yards on his first shot of the night.

McIlroy and Scott plan their approach to Hole 1

Pick Yer Plunder requires strategy. pic.twitter.com/FbYvR54nDo — TGL (@TGL) February 5, 2025

Just before Tuesday's match began, McIlroy and Scott wanted to go over their game plan for the first hole. Agreeing on a strategy is even more important during the first nine holes of the match, as they are played in an alternate-shot format.

Fleetwood sinks point-scoring putt

Fleetwood is taking to TGL nicely. pic.twitter.com/i7r1m9zAYa — TGL (@TGL) February 5, 2025

Fleetwood appeared comfortable in his TGL debut, sinking a seven-foot putt on Hole 3 to give Los Angeles a three-point lead.

Rose wasn't fooled by the fans

As Rose tried to line up a putt, fans in attendance at the match gave Rose an erroneous shot clock countdown. But he wasn't fooled, sinking the putt on Hole 5 to give Los Angeles a 4-0 lead.