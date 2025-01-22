Open Extended Reactions

The TGL had its closest match of the inaugural season on Tuesday, as Atlanta Drive Golf Club and New York Golf Club were separated by only two points through the first nine holes. But Atlanta pulled away in the last six holes en route to a 4-0 victory.

TGL is a new team golf league where opposing teams go head-to-head in a match that is split between a large simulator and a unique green that adjusts to match the exact placement of the ball in the simulator for short shots.

Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay played for Atlanta. Lucas Glover was inactive for the team's first match of the season. For New York, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler were in action as Xander Schauffele sat out.

After getting blown out by The Bay Golf Club in the season opener, New York GC was much more competitive against Atlanta Drive GC. In addition to head-to-head competition the match also provided some entertaining moments, including Billy Horschel repping Atlanta on his walkout, hitting the "Dirty Bird" dance.

Here are the best moments from Atlanta Drive GC and New York GC.

Justin Thomas nails 24-foot putt

play 0:20 Justin Thomas sinks impressive 24-foot putt for Atlanta Drive GC Justin Thomas sinks a long-range putt to make par on Hole 4 for Atlanta Drive GC at TGL event.

Billy Horschel hits the "Dirty Bird" dance

Horschel showed love to Atlanta during his walkout, dawning a flashy "Dirty Bird" chain and hitting the dance while making his way to the green before the match.

Justin Thomas nearly takes out TGL camera

The Tiger Camera Challenge is becoming a thing. pic.twitter.com/tYs4TbPQ55 — TGL (@TGL) January 22, 2025

Apparently, golfing in a one-of-a-kind arena wasn't enough of a challenge for the best players in the world. The players have taken it up a notch, challenging each other to try to hit a camera that's over three stories high. Thomas nearly hit the camera on his attempt.

Cameron Young launches 345-yard drive

Billy Horschel has "old man strength"