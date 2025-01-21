Check out the players competing for the New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC as they get set to face off in the third TGL matchup. (1:16)

Justin Thomas is asking his fellow golfers to make themselves more accessible to the PGA Tour's media partners during telecasts, citing the sport's need to "better connect with fans."

"We're incredibly lucky to have many passionate people tuning in to watch us every week, but let's be honest -- this game can feet a little distant at times," Thomas wrote in a memo to other PGA tour golfers.

The memo, obtained and published Tuesday by The Athletic, lists several suggestions from Thomas, who is a member of the PGA Tour's 16-player advisory council. The two-time major winner cited research showing that "'on-course personality' is the highest ranked driver of interest for young fans (18-34)," and added that "getting the younger age group interested and watching our sport could be a huge difference in our popularity."

Thomas mentioned telecasts in other sports that feature live in-game interviews of players and coaches. He listed "pre-round interviews, mid-round interviews, wearing a mic, communication of any equipment/swing changes you're working on" as possible ideas for players to help media partners implement in golf telecasts.

"I know stepping outside of our comfort zones isn't always easy," Thomas said. "Believe me, in the past I've been the first to say 'no' before things are even done being asked. I've had no interest when someone asks for an interview mid-round or suggests trying something new.

"But I also know how much the fans love those moments -- hearing our thought processes, conversations with our caddies, our reactions to the shots, and understanding the ups and downs of competing at the highest level. ... While we may (at least I know I do) think it's not that important or interesting, our fans do."

Thomas emphasized that he is "not asking anybody to be somebody they aren't or change anything in their routine," rather he simply is asking golfers to "be open to possibilities and changes."

"The more we work with NBC/CBS/ESPN, the more they should be able to work with us," he said. "I'm sure many of us feel the telecasts can be better, so let's help them do that."

CBS was the first to do a walk-and-talk at Torrey Pines with Max Homa two years ago. Thomas was part of the PAC's subcommittee dealing with tournament, fans and sponsors last year, serving with Homa, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Schenk.

When reached by The Associated Press, Sellers Shy, the lead golf producer for CBS, applauded Thomas for reaching out to players about more access. Jim Nantz, the lead announcer who is starting his 40th year with CBS, suggested the walk-and-talk could be expanded.

"We want their personalities to shine," Nantz told the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.