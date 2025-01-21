Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour named four first-time members to the 16-member Player Advisory Council on Tuesday.

Eric Cole, Trevor Cone, Max McGreevy and Gary Woodland will be making their inaugural service on the PAC, which advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan.

Also serving on the board will be Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Séamus Power, Scottie Scheffler, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Thomas.

The chairman of the PAC and the group's subcommittees will be announced at a later date.

Last year, the PAC made a number of recommendations to the Policy Board, which included decreasing the number of PGA Tour cards, adjusting the number of players in a starting field of an open tournament.