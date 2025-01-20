Open Extended Reactions

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler said he isn't sure whether he'll play in next week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event of the PGA Tour season, as he continues to recover from surgery to remove glass fragments from his right hand after a cooking accident.

Scheffler, speaking to reporters Monday via video at a media day for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, said he was hurt while making homemade ravioli for dinner on Christmas Day.

"Everything went well with the surgery," Scheffler said. "Body feels pretty good, still making decisions on schedule going forward."

Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement last month that the two-time Masters champion suffered a puncture wound to the hand and would be sidelined for about three to four weeks.

Scheffler skipped the season-opening tournament, the Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, which was won by Hideki Matsuyama. Scheffler was also scheduled to compete in last week's American Express in La Quinta, California, where Sepp Straka won by two strokes.

After pulling out of the American Express, Scheffler was aiming to return for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in which he tied for sixth last year at 13 under during the 54 holes in a weather-shortened tournament, four strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.

Scheffler has until Friday to enter the Pebble Beach field.

"Just want to make sure I'm getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery," Scheffler said. "I'm definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back, but I'm also not going to rush back just to rush back. ... But everything's on schedule, so we'll see."

Scheffler, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedEx Cup champion, wouldn't say Monday when he returned to hitting golf balls.

Scheffler watched a lot of video of his play in old tournaments over the past few weeks to "jog my memory, and since I wasn't able to play golf, I tried to almost train a little bit at home to remind my brain what I was feeling over certain shots, what my hands felt like on the club, stuff like that."

"It was pretty unusual for me not to be able to do much in the gym," Scheffler said. "I was still able to get in there and do some movement stuff and some of the stuff I usually do with my legs, but as far as upper body goes, I'm not going to go and just work out the left side of my body and come into the season walking like this [leaning to the right side]."

Scheffler last competed on the PGA Tour in the 2024 finale at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where he finished first for his seventh victory of the season. He also captured the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event in the Bahamas, in early December.