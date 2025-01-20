        <
        >

          How to watch 2025 Farmers Insurance Open: ESPN+ schedule

          Matthieu Pavon took home his first Farmers Insurance Open title in 2024. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 20, 2025, 08:17 PM

          The PGA Tour continues its West Coast swing this week with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. The winner will earn $1.674 million of the $9.3 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

          French Olympian Matthieu Pavon returns to defend his title in a field that won't include Xander Schauffele. The two-time major champion will miss the event after withdrawing from last week's American Express in La Quinta, California, due to a medical reason, according to his manager. Schauffele will miss his first Farmers Insurance Open since making his debut at Torrey Pines in 2016 as a Korn Ferry Tour member. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. There was no official reason given for his departure.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          When is the Farmers Insurance Open?

          It runs Wednesday to Saturday.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Fans can access eight traditional PGA TOUR LIVE streams each day of the event.

          Wednesday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

          Thursday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

          Friday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

          Saturday: Coverage starts at 12 p.m.

          Which top players will be playing in the event?

          ▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

          ▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

          ▪︎ Keegan Bradley

          ▪︎ Sahith Theegala

          ▪︎ Sungjae Im

          How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.