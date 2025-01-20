How to watch 2025 Farmers Insurance Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour continues its West Coast swing this week with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. The winner will earn $1.674 million of the $9.3 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

French Olympian Matthieu Pavon returns to defend his title in a field that won't include Xander Schauffele. The two-time major champion will miss the event after withdrawing from last week's American Express in La Quinta, California, due to a medical reason, according to his manager. Schauffele will miss his first Farmers Insurance Open since making his debut at Torrey Pines in 2016 as a Korn Ferry Tour member. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. There was no official reason given for his departure.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Farmers Insurance Open?

It runs Wednesday to Saturday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Fans can access eight traditional PGA TOUR LIVE streams each day of the event.

Wednesday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

Thursday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 12 p.m.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Sahith Theegala

▪︎ Sungjae Im

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.