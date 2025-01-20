How to watch 2025 Farmers Insurance Open: ESPN+ schedule

The PGA Tour continues its West Coast swing this week with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. The winner will earn $1.674 million of the $9.3 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.
French Olympian Matthieu Pavon returns to defend his title in a field that won't include Xander Schauffele. The two-time major champion will miss the event after withdrawing from last week's American Express in La Quinta, California, due to a medical reason, according to his manager. Schauffele will miss his first Farmers Insurance Open since making his debut at Torrey Pines in 2016 as a Korn Ferry Tour member. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. There was no official reason given for his departure.
Here are key facts about the 2025 event:
When is the Farmers Insurance Open?
It runs Wednesday to Saturday.
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Fans can access eight traditional PGA TOUR LIVE streams each day of the event.
Wednesday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.
Thursday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.
Friday: Coverage starts at 11:45 a.m.
Saturday: Coverage starts at 12 p.m.
Which top players will be playing in the event?
▪︎ Ludvig Åberg
▪︎ Sungjae Im
How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.