Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said he has given little importance to Lionel Messi's provocative celebration following his goal against Club América on Saturday, before claiming that Liga MX teams have always been "hostile" against Argentinians.

Messi incited the Club América fan base attending the friendly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after scoring in the 34th minute and making a "3-0" hand gesture in reference to Argentina's three World Cup victories against Mexico's zero.

"No, the truth is that I have not spoken to Leo, so I have not given it more importance," Mascherano said on Tuesday.

"I think that we have more important issues to deal with, yes and logically I have had to play against Mexican teams and against the Mexican national team, we know that they are usually hostile towards us Argentines and well I think that also after the World Cup that wound is still open."

Mexico lost to Argentina 2-0 at the 2022 World Cup as El Tri were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

Club América head coach Andre Jardine and the team has not publicly commented on the situation, but instead were seen hugging with members of Inter Miami following the match. Miami won the match 3-2 on penalties.

"We obviously faced a rival who is the three-time champion of Mexico, a rival who has been playing the same way for years, who has a very clear style and that is why they have achieved the successes they have in Mexico. And the truth is, it's a very good feeling, I think defensively, how we worked in that middle block of waiting positions in which we had planned the game," Mascherano said.

"Perhaps, obviously, if there is some aspect we are going to focus on is having the ball more, we weren't able to, especially at the beginning of the game, to have a clean start and that perhaps did not allow us to have the possession that at least we as a coaching staff like.

Lionel Messi celebrates the goal he scored against Club América in Las Vegas. EFE

Inter Miami will now prepare to embark on the South and Central portion of their preseason, traveling to Peru to face Universitario at the Estadio Monumental "U." Mascherano expects to have a full squad with no injuries.

"We resume training today because we arrived on Sunday very, very late and we prefer to rest both Sunday and Monday so from what I understand, the doctors told me they are all available to be able to train -- even Facundo Farías. He's going to be part of the training; he had a problem last week, but everything is fine."

Inter Miami will also travel to Panama to play against Sporting San Miguelito and Honduras to face Olimpia before concluding the preseason on Feb. 14 in Tampa vs Orlando City.