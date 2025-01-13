Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami on Monday completed the second training session of the 2025 campaign with Lionel Messi present and under new head coach Javier Mascherano on Monday in Ft. Lauderdale, giving players a taste of what's to come under the new leadership.

Players underwent the medical examinations on Jan. 11 before officially reporting for training on Jan. 13.

"We started on Saturday with the tests and from yesterday we started training with the squad. The feelings are very good," he said. "We are happy with how they have returned from the holidays. We know that it is not easy to be so long standing, beyond that everyone can do their specific work. When you reincorporate and do the group work, they have returned very well from the holidays and that has allowed us to demand a little more from the first day. So we are very happy."

Mascherano and his coaching staff will work towards getting the roster in shape for the preseason tour across North, South and Central America.

"I'm very quiet. Obviously, I like to work with intensity in the training sessions," said Mascherano. "I like my teams to play with intensity and courage but we know what we are starting now and we need to be calm so we are happy with the guys. They are working a lot and they are working really well so we keep going forward."

Though the team has only been together a few days, Yannick Bright admits the roster can already begin to feel the impact of Mascherano's leadership.

"He's an experienced coach and obviously was an experienced player, he knows what he's doing, he played in the best spotlights and best games possible. He definitely knows football, I am excited to start working and learning," Bright said. "I did see flashes of intensity here and there during training, but I love it. It's what I am about, I want to embrace it and learn."

Inter Miami will not be complete for the first preseason friendly against Club América on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as goalkeeper Drake Callender and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi join the United States men's national team for the January camp.

The USMNT is currently training at Inter Miami's facilities in Ft. Lauderdale, offering Argentina countrymen Messi, Mascherano and USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino the chance to meet.