Luis Miguel Echegaray predicts whether Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will still be playing at the end of this year. (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami announced on Friday that the team will travel to Peru and Panama to compete in two preseason matches, touring across North, South and Central America before the 2025 MLS campaign kicks off.

The Herons are set to initiate the tour on Jan. 18 when facing Club América in Las Vegas, Nevada, before traveling to Peru to play against Peruvian First Division back-to-back champions Club Universitario de Deportes in Lima on Jan. 29.

The match against Club Universitario de Deportes will be hosted at the Estadio Monumental, a venue with capacity for over 80,000 fans.

Just days later, Inter Miami will face Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City, Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez on Feb. 2.

"We're very excited to unveil the five matches against domestic and international opponents across the Americas that will prepare us for a highly anticipated 2025," Raúl Sanllehí, Miami's president of football operations said.

"These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign with various competitions we're playing for this year -- the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and MLS."

Inter Miami will conclude the international portion of the tour with the friendly against Deportivo Olimpia at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Feb. 8, before returning to Florida to play Orlando City in Tampa on Feb. 14.

"On Saturday, February 8, Olimpia against Leo Messi's Inter Miami confirmed," the city's mayor, Roberto Contreras, said in a social media post. "We are going to have a great sporting spectacle at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano. Buy your tickets now...The city of San Pedro Sula welcomes Leo Messi and Inter Miami to play against Olimpia."

Inter Miami's season begins on Feb. 18 with a Concacaf Champions Cup series against Sporting Kansas City, just days prior to the MLS kick off on Feb. 22.