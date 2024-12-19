Maya Yoshida and the LA Galaxy lift the club's record sixth MLS Cup after a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. (0:30)

MLS announced its full schedule for the 2025 campaign on Thursday, with the regular season set to begin on Feb. 22, including a matchup that sees Lionel Messi's Inter Miami hosting New York City FC.

The league will celebrate its 30th season with the arrival of its 30th team, San Diego FC.

San Diego begins its inaugural campaign on Feb. 23rd when it travels up the California coast to take on reigning MLS Cup champions the LA Galaxy.

Each team will play a slate of 34 games, with teams playing their conference opponents twice each while playing six interconference matches.

MLS will pause its regular season between June 15-24 during the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders will represent MLS in the CWC. Unlike the last two seasons, the Leagues Cup will not feature a break from regular season play.

That competition will run from July 29 to Aug. 31, with matches taking place in midweek. The MLS regular season will conclude with Decision Day on Oct. 18, with the MLS Cup playoffs to follow.

The postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Among the highlights of the full schedule is an April 6 matchup between the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United at Paypal Park, which will celebrate the first MLS game in league history that took place on the same date in 1996.

July 12 will see the league's first two MLS Cup finalists, LA Galaxy and D.C. United, face off at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The match between Miami and the Galaxy -- the reigning Supporters Shield winners and current MLS Cup holders -- is set for Aug. 16 in South Florida.

An MLS Cup rematch between the Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls is set for May 10, while Rivalry Week will commence four days later and run through May 18.

Austin FC will host the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 23.