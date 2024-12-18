The Browns are hosting the world's most famous "footballer."

Lionel Messi, who was named MVP of MLS in his first season with Inter Miami CF, is expected to play in Cleveland on April 19 against the Columbus Crew in the Browns' 67,000-seat stadium, Huntington Bank Field.

The Miami-Columbus matchup will be the first MLS regular-season game played in Cleveland, which previously has hosted games featuring the United States men's and women's teams.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also own the Crew and view the chance to hold the game in Cleveland as an opportunity to broaden their fan base.

"At Huntington Bank Field, we can welcome significantly more Crew fans, and it gives us an opportunity to engage with new fans in Northeast Ohio," said John Glessing, Haslam Sports Group's chief of strategy and development.

Messi was named MVP this season despite missing 15 of Inter Miami's 34 regular-season matches because of injuries or obligations to Argentina's national squad. He scored 20 goals and assisted on 16.

Miami won the Supporters' Shield as the team with the best regular-season points total -- setting a new MLS record in the process -- but were shockingly eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by Atlanta United FC.