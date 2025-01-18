Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens heap praise on Alexander Isak's recent form for Newcastle. (2:26)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's scoring run is finally over.

The Sweden international had scored in eight straight games before failing to find the net in Newcastle's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Isak had been closing in on a record set by Leicester's Jamie Vardy in 2015.

It leaves Isak tied for third with Jamie Vardy, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Daniel Sturridge in the list of the longest scoring runs in the Premier League era (since 1992).

However, he is short of Van Nistelrooy's 10 goals in March to August 2003 and Vardy's 11 games in August to November 2015.