Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens heap praise on Alexander Isak's recent form for Newcastle. (2:26)

Laurens: Alexander Isak is the best No. 9 in the world right now (2:26)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Goodison Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury/suspension updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

James Garner, M, back, DOUBT

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Dominic Solanke

Injury/suspension updates:

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Old Trafford

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST João Pedro

Injury/suspension updates:

Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

The City Ground

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis

LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara

AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Adam Armstrong

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ipswich Town v Manchester City

Portman Road

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson

LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Kalvin Phillips, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT

Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stamford Bridge

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Cole Palmer, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16