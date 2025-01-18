        <
        >

          Man United, Liverpool injury news, predicted Premier League lineups

          play
          Laurens: Alexander Isak is the best No. 9 in the world right now (2:26)

          Shaka Hislop and Julien Laurens heap praise on Alexander Isak's recent form for Newcastle. (2:26)

          • ESPN
          Jan 18, 2025, 01:45 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
          Goodison Park
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
          ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
          ST Dominic Solanke

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Ben Davies, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

          Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
          Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST João Pedro

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Nottingham Forest v Southampton
          The City Ground
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
          LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
          AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Adam Armstrong

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Ipswich Town v Manchester City
          Portman Road
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
          LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Kalvin Phillips, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT
          Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2

          Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Stamford Bridge
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
          Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Cole Palmer, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16