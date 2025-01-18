Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Goodison Park
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jesper Lindstrom
ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Injury/suspension updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 12
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
James Garner, M, back, DOUBT
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
ST Dominic Solanke
Injury/suspension updates:
Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Ben Davies, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Old Trafford
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Amad Diallo
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Marcus Rashford, F, illness, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST João Pedro
Injury/suspension updates:
Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Brajan Gruda, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
The City Ground
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB James Bree | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis
LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Adam Armstrong
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Tyler Dibling, M, ankle, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ipswich Town v Manchester City
Portman Road
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Kalvin Phillips, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Bernardo Silva | DM Ilkay Gündogan
LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Phil Foden
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Rúben Dias, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, foot, DOUBT
Kyle Walker, D, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 2
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Stamford Bridge
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 22
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Cole Palmer, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Mario Lemina, M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16