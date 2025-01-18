Alex Kirkland details the areas Real Madrid could look to improve their squad in the transfer window. (1:25)

Real Madrid defender David Alaba could play in Sunday's LaLiga game against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu, more than a year after sustaining a serious knee injury, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

The Austria international has been sidelined since December 2023 after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture in his left knee during a league game. The 32-year-old underwent more knee surgery in May 2024.

The centre-back has scored five goals and registered nine assists in 102 appearances for Madrid since joining in July 2021 from Bayern Munich.

"[Alaba] is fine. He played 40 minutes yesterday, with a good feeling. Obviously he needs a bit of rhythm; the knee responds well," Ancelotti told reporters. "He won't start [on Sunday] but he can get some minutes."

Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in August. Alaba's return to the squad will be a boost, with Madrid's backline already weakened by the absences of Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal due to ACL injuries.

While Alaba was included in the squad list, talisman Vinícius Júnior was not due to suspension after receiving a red card in Madrid's 2-1 win at Valencia in their last league match.