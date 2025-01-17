Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set to miss the club's two decisive Champions League games against RB Salzburg and Brest due to a muscle injury that will keep him out for around three weeks, sources have told ESPN.

The France international suffered the injury during Wednesday's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo that helped the club qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Pending evolution," the club said in a statement.

Sources told ESPN that the player felt discomfort in his left leg during extra-time but was not substituted. The pain continued after the game and tests he underwent hours later confirmed the extent of the injury.

The midfielder is set to miss games against Las Palmas, RB Salzburg, Brest, Valladolid and Espanyol. He could be in line to return for the derby against Atlético Madrid in February.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga has struggled with injuries this season. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It is Camavinga's third injury so far this season. The first was a knee injury sustained in the warm-up for the European Super Cup final last summer. The second, a muscular issue, came in November.

Madrid are 20th in the Champions League league table, four points off the automatic qualification places for the round of 16.