Mayor of San Pedro Sula Roberto Contreras confirmed on Monday that Inter Miami CF will travel to Honduras to face C.D. Olimpia in a friendly on Feb. 8 at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano.

"On Saturday, February 8, Olimpia against Leo Messi's Inter Miami confirmed," Contreras said in a social media post. "We are going to have a great sporting spectacle at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano. Buy your tickets now...The city of San Pedro Sula welcomes Leo Messi and Inter Miami to play against Olimpia."

Contreras said the reason the game will be hosted by San Pedro Sula instead of the country's capital of Tegucigalpa is due to the international airport and security measures put in place at the stadium to properly welcome Inter Miami to Honduras.

"The game cannot be in Tegucigalpa because they do not have an international airport and San Pedro Sula does have one, so we are coordinating everything that is security, the arrival of their plane to have a separate hangar and also the other part is the security in the stadium, where the press conferences are going to be held," the mayor of San Pedro Sula said.

Contreras urged fans to reserve flights to San Pedro Sula and buy tickets quickly, as he expects demand to watch "the world's greatest player" will be high.

Inter Miami will kick off the 2025 preseason on Jan. 18 when facing Liga MX team Club América at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team will then travel to Honduras to face C.D. Olimpia, before confronting Orlando City on Feb. 14 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

New head coach Javier Mascherano is set to make his managerial debut against Club América.

Though the 2025 Major League Soccer season begins for Inter Miami on Feb. 22 when hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium, the team will play its first competitive match of the year days prior on Feb. 18 against Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami made history in 2024 when lifting the 2024 Supporters' Shield and setting the league record for most points in a single season before facing elimination in the first round of MLS playoffs against Atlanta United.