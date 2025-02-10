Gab Marcotti defends Arne Slot for making wholesale changes to his Liverpool lineup, despite crashing out to Championship Plymouth. (1:30)

Plymouth Argyle's stunning victory over Liverpool on Sunday has seen them rewarded with a trip to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Championship's bottom club miraculously knocked out Arne Slot's previously all-conquering Liverpool side with a 1-0 win at Home Park thanks to Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty. The defeat was only the fourth suffered by the Premier League leaders this season.

Plymouth's famous win ended Liverpool's pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple this campaign.

Monday's draw also pitted holders Manchester United against Fulham, while Aston Villa will host Cardiff City. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace will face Millwall in a London derby and Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle United will play Brighton, who knocked Chelsea out on Saturday.

Preston North End's clash with Burnley means there is guaranteed to be at least one second-tier side in the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

Fifth round ties will be played across the weekend of March 1-2.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 18.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Preston North End vs. Burnley

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs. Millwall

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town