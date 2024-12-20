Shaka Hislop says FIFA are forcing players to their absolute limit with the timing of the season-ending Club World Cup. (1:46)

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium has had slow ticket sales in the 24 hours since sales started, with 31 sections still showing more than 100 available tickets in the online portal.

FIFA opened sales to the general public on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. EST and the current standard admission entries range in price from $349 to $557, while Ticketmaster verified resale tickets go up to $1,221. The opening match on July 14 between Inter Miami and Al Ahly boasts the most expensive standard admission tickets, with other group stage match entries starting at $44 to $89.

Despite the range in prices, however, only the match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City FC on July 15 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, has sold out. The rest of the 47 Club World Cup group stage matches continue to offer a variety of standard admission and Ticketmaster verified resale tickets at different price points.

FIFA has not yet released tickets beyond the group phase.

The 2025 tournament will feature 32 clubs from across the world for the first time since its inception, after FIFA chose to expand the competition from the previous seven-team format. The organisation awarded 12 spots to Europe (UEFA), 6 to South America (CONEMBOL), 4 each to North America and the Caribbean (Concacaf), Asia (AFC) and Africa (CAF) and 1 to Oceania (OFC).

Though the tournament initially faced backlash from players due to an overload to the football calendar, FIFA chose to go ahead with the expanded, month-long competition.

"Club football is a fundamental pillar of our sport, and fans have played a pivotal role in its development," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said when releasing the tickets for the tournament. "This new tournament will be a global celebration of the passion and culture that fans from club football bring, and we can't wait to kick off with 63 matches taking place in 12 wonderful venues across the United States in June-July 2025."

The Club World Cup draw on Dec. 5 determined the groups for the upcoming tournament, creating headliners like Paris Saint-Germain against Atlético Madrid for Group B and Juventus vs. Manchester City in Group G.

Games will be played across the United States, including Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee), Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle) and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).