Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has signed with Cal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

After winning a national championship with the Buckeyes on Monday night, Ohio State's No. 2 quarterback is seeking an opportunity to start and will move on to join the Golden Bears. Brown has two more seasons of eligibility.

Brown entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 9 but remained with the team during their College Football Playoff run.

The redshirt sophomore was the No. 81 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for 2022 and lost a competition with Kyle McCord for Ohio State's starting job entering the 2023 season. This season, Brown appeared in nine games while backing up Will Howard.

Brown threw for 331 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on 56% passing and rushed for 37 yards and one score over three seasons at Ohio State. He earned one start in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at the end of the 2023 season but exited with an ankle injury in a 14-3 loss to Missouri.

After losing to the Tigers, Ohio State coach Ryan Day brought in Howard, a Kansas State transfer who guided the program to its first College Football Playoff national championship since 2014. Howard earned offensive MVP honors in the Buckeyes' 34-23 title game victory over Notre Dame after competing 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are losing Howard, Brown and freshman backup Air Noland, who transferred to South Carolina, as they begin preparations to defend their national title in 2025. Julian Sayin, a former five-star recruit, is expected to be the front-runner in the Buckeyes' quarterback competition entering his redshirt freshman season.

Brown is joining a Cal team coming off a 6-7 run through its first year in the ACC that must replace starter Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana. Brown will compete with touted incoming freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who joined the program after a brief stint at Oregon.