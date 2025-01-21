It all came down to this.
On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, 34-23. It was Ohio State's first title since the 2014 season, and the first title in the 12-team CFP era.
Fans of both teams descended upon Atlanta for the prime-time championship clash. Here were the sights and sounds from the College Football Playoff title game.
LeBron hyped after Ohio State touchdown
Ohio State QB Will Howard connects with Quinshon Judkins for a touchdown that has LeBron James excited from the suites.
14-year-old Johrgia Peaches performs "America the Beautiful" with Spelman College choir
Bryce Harper, LeBron James and Chase Young showing support for Ohio State in Atlanta
LeBron and Bryce Harper in the house for the Natty 😎 pic.twitter.com/NN30ftz0NY— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 21, 2025
Chase Young is ready to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes compete for a natty 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0fLXzKiETV— ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2025
Travis Scott is in the building, picks Fighting Irish over the Buckeyes
Travis Scott is pulling for Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship 🔥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2025
The national championship marks game No. 104 for this fan
Michael Barker has visited every college football stadium and found the worst seat in the house in all of them. He's at the CFP title game tonight, hopefully in better seats. Read about his journey here.
HE MADE IT TO 104 CFB GAMES IN ONE SEASON 🤯— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 20, 2025
Everybody eats good at the national championship
National title contenders are in the building
The Irish are HERE 🍀#CFBPlayoff • #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/KikFOLD2dF— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 20, 2025
Bucks in the Benz 📍#CFBPlayoff • #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EFHNq8TYnx— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 20, 2025
Columbus Blue Jackets all-in on Ohio State
The Columbus Blue Jackets are repping Ohio State ahead of their game tonight 🙌— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 20, 2025
Northern Illinois revisits early-season upset of Notre Dame ahead of championship
The only school that has beaten Notre Dame this season reminded fans -- and the Fighting Irish, perhaps -- of the title contender's only loss ahead of the national championship with a "good luck" message. Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame 16-14 on Sept. 7 for the school's first win against a top-10 opponent. -- READ MORE
Good luck tonight. 🤘🏽🐾🫱🏼🫲🏽☘️#NoLuckNeeded 🦴 | #TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/XauG6YcEE3— NIU Football (@NIU_Football) January 20, 2025
Vibes from the national championship tailgate
Threads for the natty
CFP evades Atlanta
Life of the CFP party
A taste of the natty life
Music to our ears from State Farm Arena
Fans take on the Trophy Trot
Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane and Quavo rock the house
