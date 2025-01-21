Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins stiff-arms a defender en route to a 9-yard touchdown for the Buckeyes. (0:41)

It all came down to this.

On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, 34-23. It was Ohio State's first title since the 2014 season, and the first title in the 12-team CFP era.

Fans of both teams descended upon Atlanta for the prime-time championship clash. Here were the sights and sounds from the College Football Playoff title game.

LeBron hyped after Ohio State touchdown

play 0:52 LeBron amped up after OSU's TD Ohio State QB Will Howard connects with Quinshon Judkins for a touchdown that has LeBron James excited from the suites.

The sign language performer's name is Johrgia Peaches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NXpFDSqWwc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 21, 2025

Bryce Harper, LeBron James and Chase Young showing support for Ohio State in Atlanta

LeBron and Bryce Harper in the house for the Natty 😎 pic.twitter.com/NN30ftz0NY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 21, 2025

Chase Young is ready to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes compete for a natty 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0fLXzKiETV — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2025

Travis Scott is in the building, picks Fighting Irish over the Buckeyes

Travis Scott is pulling for Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship 🔥



📺 CFP National Championship at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/rVMZuZP7Dr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2025

Michael Barker has visited every college football stadium and found the worst seat in the house in all of them. He's at the CFP title game tonight, hopefully in better seats. Read about his journey here.

HE MADE IT TO 104 CFB GAMES IN ONE SEASON 🤯



Talk about dedication from @cfbcampustour 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ure5bRMOfa — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 20, 2025

Everybody eats good at the national championship

National title contenders are in the building

Columbus Blue Jackets all-in on Ohio State

The Columbus Blue Jackets are repping Ohio State ahead of their game tonight 🙌



They will face the Red Wings in Ohio Stadium for the Stadium Series on March 1st 👀 pic.twitter.com/jP7dwwbsrd — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 20, 2025

Northern Illinois revisits early-season upset of Notre Dame ahead of championship

The only school that has beaten Notre Dame this season reminded fans -- and the Fighting Irish, perhaps -- of the title contender's only loss ahead of the national championship with a "good luck" message. Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame 16-14 on Sept. 7 for the school's first win against a top-10 opponent. -- READ MORE

Vibes from the national championship tailgate