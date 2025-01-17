Open Extended Reactions

One of the more delightful college football regular seasons on record gave way to the longest college football postseason on record. Now we've got one more game left.

On Monday night in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), Ohio State, a nearly 10-point favorite, will seek its first national title in 10 years while underdog Notre Dame will seek its first in 36. Each has won three playoff games this postseason, though one has escaped the wrath of the injury bug more than the other.

The first expanded College Football Playoff gave us a couple of classic games and enduring storylines. Now we get to see how the story ends. Here's everything you need to follow -- injuries, burning questions and the tale of the tape -- to get ready for Monday night.

Jump to a section:

ND: Finally another chance

Ohio State: Talent, redemption

Injury outlook

Positional matchups

Burning questions

Projections