ATLANTA -- The 2025 edition of the College Football Playoff National Championship game was not about vengeance. It wasn't about proving people wrong. Nor was it about wadding up a scarlet and gray rag and stuffing it directly into the mouths of the chorale of outside noise.

Bless their hearts, that's what the Ohio State football team and coaching staff kept telling us. That beating Notre Dame on Monday night and winning the school's first national title in a decade wasn't about any of that stuff.

But yeah, it totally was.

"We worked really hard to tune out the outside noise, truly," confessed Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, words spoken on the field moments after having a national champions T-shirt pulled over his shoulders and punctuated by slaps to those shoulders from his current teammates as well as Buckeyes of days gone by. "But outside noise can also be a great way to bring a team together. You close the doors to the locker room to lock all that out, bunker down together and go to work. That's what it did for us. I think anyone on this team will tell you that."

Well, now they will. Finally.

The "it's not about that" mantra was what the Buckeyes kept repeating, in unison, beginning way back in the summer weeks leading into a campaign when they were voted No. 2 in the nation in both preseason polls. Those expectations were earned in no small part because of a much-hyped offseason, powered by an NIL shopping spree worth $20 million, according to athletic director Ross Bjork, to lure transfers from around the nation.

Offseason transfer portal additions Quinshon Judkins, left, and Will Howard, right, played major roles in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We were told that, no, it wasn't about those players justifying their decisions to change teams. Like Howard, who came to Ohio State from Kansas State, and running back Quinshon Judkins, who became a Buckeye after carrying the football at Ole Miss. Both are still viewed as traitors by many at the places they departed. But no, it was never about sending a message that they were right to pack up and move to Columbus.

Yeah, right.

"When people asked me why I left Ole Miss to come here, my answer was always the same: To go somewhere that I could win a national championship," said Judkins, who scored three of Ohio State's four touchdowns against the Fighting Irish. He grew up one state over from the site of the CFP title game, 270 miles away in Montgomery, Alabama. "Now, that championship has happened. And I'm not going to lie: To do it back here in the South, in Atlanta, in front of so many people who have known about me all the way back to high school, that makes it even more special."

We were told that, no, it wasn't about the all-star coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who once served as head coach with the Oregon Ducks, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers and left the same gig at UCLA to take a demotion at Ohio State. In no way was this winter about proving that Kelly hadn't lost the edge that once had him hailed as a mastermind of modern football offenses.

Um, OK.

"For me, it feels good to have fun again," said Kelly, 61, flashing a face-splitter grin rarely seen during his NFL and UCLA tenures. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, 45, is a Kelly protégé, having been coached by Kelly as a New Hampshire player. Kelly's playcalling that has been a CFP bulldozer scored touchdowns on Ohio State's first four drives. "I never forgot how to coach. But maybe I forgot how to have fun at the job."

"I know this," Kelly added, laughing. "It's a lot more fun when you're moving the football and winning."

And, man, we were told so many times that in no way was this season or postseason about hitting a reset button on the perception of Day, in his sixth season as the leader of an Ohio State football program that is second to none when it comes to pride but also exceeded by none when it comes to pressure. Day dipped deep from that "Guys, it's not about me" well on the evening of Nov. 30, after his fourth straight regular-season defeat at the hands of arch nemesis Michigan. When the Buckeyes were awarded an at-large berth in the newly expanded 12-team CFP, he once again implored to anyone who would listen that the narrative of his team's postseason should be about its destiny rather than the future of the coach.

For a month of CFP games and days, all the way up until Monday's kickoff, Day reminded us all that none of this was about him. Even though a security detail was assigned to his home in Columbus ever since the Michigan game. Even as the internet was aflame with posts about his job security and memes questioning his choice of beard dyes. Even as, in the days leading into the title game, his wife opened up to a Columbus TV station about the family's dealings with death threats.

And even as, during the championship game itself, Ohio State's seemingly insurmountable lead shrank from 31-7 midway through the third quarter to a scant eight points in the closing minutes.

But as the clock finally hit zeroes and the scoreboard read "Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23" with OSU-colored confetti raining down over the Buckeyes' heads, the story -- as told by the team itself -- was indeed suddenly about Day, and his staff, and his players, and their shared personification of the T-shirts and flags worn by so many of their supporters among the 77,660 in attendance: "OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD."

Even if, for them, sometimes Ohio's flagship football team found itself up against a not-insignificant percentage of Ohio itself, including the folks who refused to attend the CFP opener in Columbus because they were still mad about the Michigan defeat and no doubt will still consider this natty as having an asterisk because of that same loss.

Because for all of Day & Co.'s talk of this not being about revenge, the truth was revealed on their postgame faces. Their shared expressions of restraint, the ones we'd seen all fall, were instantly replaced by a collective look of relief. Their frowns washed away by Gatorade dumps, revealing the smiles of men who had indeed just sent a message and were finally willing to admit that had been their motivation all along.

You only had to ask. Because, finally, they would answer.

"I feel like, from the start of this thing, we were knocking on the door. But you have to find a way to break through and make it to where we are right now," said Day, no longer stiff-arming the question but definitely still working to stifle his emotion. "In this day and age, there's so much noise. Social media. People have to write articles. But when you sign up for this job, when you agree to coach at Ohio State, that's part of the job.

"I'm a grown-up. I can take it. But the hard part is your family having to live with it. The players you bring in, them having to live with it. Their families. In the end, that's how you build a football family. Take the stuff that people want to use to tear you apart and try to turn that into something that makes you closer."

For 3 hours and 20 minutes, the Buckeyes pushed back on Notre Dame with both hands. They also pushed back on those would-be team destroyers and head coach firers. When it was over, they extended one finger in the direction of those same haters. It wasn't a middle finger, but it was close. It was the finger that soon will be fitted for a national championship ring.

"Ohio State might not be for everybody," Day added, smiling once again. "But it's certainly for these guys."