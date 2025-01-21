Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked on Sunday about the value of the loads of experience his team had accumulated well before this long 2024 season had even begun.

"I think just maturity," he said. "Physical maturity to be able to withstand the length of the season. Mental maturity to be able to wipe the slate clean on a week-to-week basis and start a new game plan. And then just the emotional maturity of handling the ups and downs -- and certainly we know we've had a few of those this year -- and being able to steady the boat and get back to work and learn from those and rally the troops."

As it turned out, that maturity paid off as handsomely as Ohio State's immense level of talent in the seven weeks following a gutting loss to Michigan to finish the regular season. The Buckeyes became the first team to ever beat five top-five opponents in a single season and won their seventh national title, fending off Notre Dame 34-23 in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta. They needed the emotional maturity to move past Michigan and the physical and mental maturity to handle their business against four straight excellent teams to take the crown.

There were three primary factors to Ohio State's victory.