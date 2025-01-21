Open Extended Reactions

While some things are a little different since the last update of these 2024-25 NBA Rookie Rankings -- Jared McCain, the Philadelphia 76ers guard who ranked first on this list on Dec. 3 as the arguably NBA Rookie of the Year front-runner, will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus -- the overall state of things is much the same.

Rookies around the league have continued to carve out playing time and learn on the fly. There's no Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) or Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) anchoring this season's group, but there have been signs of growth as players ease into their roles halfway through their 82-game slates.

With all that, there are three rookies who were previously unranked, and there's a new face in the top spot from our last ranking on Dec. 3, becoming the third No. 1 player since our first ranking on Oct. 24.

Please note that this ranking is not an attempt to gauge players' long-term potential or trade value. It's simply a barometer of which first-year players have made the most interesting and notable impact at this stage of the season. Here's how these players and others stack up at the season's midpoint.

Jump to a section:

New No. 1! Top eight rookies

Updates on Sheppard and Carter

What I heard in Orlando