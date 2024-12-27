        <
          Man United vs Newcastle: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

          Amorim: Every coach is in danger

          Ruben Amorim talks about his role as Manchester United manager and looks ahead to welcoming Newcastle to Old Trafford. (1:37)

          Dec 27, 2024, 10:16 PM

          There has not been a lot of cheer during the festive period for Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat, Marcus Rashford continues to be left out of the side and they face a difficult run of fixtures, beginning with the visit of Newcastle United on Monday.

          Old Trafford has cast a bleak picture over the last few weeks, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

          Amorim will be hoping his side can end their difficult run against Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle.

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

          Key details:

          Date: Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET).

          Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

          Referee: Simon Hooper

          VAR: Paul Tierney

          How to watch:

          The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team news:

          Man United

          Luke Shaw, D, Calf, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5
          Victor Lindelöf, D, Concussion, DOUBT
          Manuel Ugarte, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5
          Bruno Fernandes, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5
          Mason Mount, M, Unspecified injury, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5

          Newcastle

          Nick Pope, GK, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 15
          Emil Krafth, D, Collarbone, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 4
          Kieran Trippier, D, Leg, DOUBT
          Tino Livramento, D, Illness, DOUBT
          Sven Botman, D, Knee, DOUBT
          Callum Wilson, F, Hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return date: Feb. 1

          Expected lineups:

          Man United

          GK: André Onana

          CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Lisandro Martínez | CB: Leny Yoro

          RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Christian Eriksen | LWB: Diogo Dalot

          CAM: Amad Diallo | CAM: Antony

          ST: Rasmus Højlund

          Newcastle

          GK: Martin Dúbravka

          RB: Tino Livramento | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Lewis Hall

          CM: Bruno Guimarães | CM: Joe Willock | CM: Sandro Tonali

          RW: Jacob Murphy ST: Alexander Isak | LW: Anthony Gordon

          Latest news and analysis:

          Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that Manchester United's problems are not down to new manager Ruben Amorim, and believes he would be able to fix them if he was the club's owner.

          Ruben Amorim has accepted his job will be "in danger" for as long as Manchester United's poor run of form continued with a Boxing Day defeat against Wolves.

