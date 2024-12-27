Man United vs Newcastle: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Ruben Amorim talks about his role as Manchester United manager and looks ahead to welcoming Newcastle to Old Trafford. (1:37)

There has not been a lot of cheer during the festive period for Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat, Marcus Rashford continues to be left out of the side and they face a difficult run of fixtures, beginning with the visit of Newcastle United on Monday.

Old Trafford has cast a bleak picture over the last few weeks, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Amorim will be hoping his side can end their difficult run against Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Paul Tierney

How to watch:

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team news:

Man United

Luke Shaw, D, Calf, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5

Victor Lindelöf, D, Concussion, DOUBT

Manuel Ugarte, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5

Bruno Fernandes, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5

Mason Mount, M, Unspecified injury, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the third time this season during Manchester United's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Newcastle

Nick Pope, GK, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown

Jamaal Lascelles, D, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 15

Emil Krafth, D, Collarbone, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 4

Kieran Trippier, D, Leg, DOUBT

Tino Livramento, D, Illness, DOUBT

Sven Botman, D, Knee, DOUBT

Callum Wilson, F, Hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return date: Feb. 1

Expected lineups:

Man United

GK: André Onana

CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Lisandro Martínez | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Christian Eriksen | LWB: Diogo Dalot

CAM: Amad Diallo | CAM: Antony

ST: Rasmus Højlund

Alexander Isak has scored 11 Premier League goals for Newcastle United this season. Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle

GK: Martin Dúbravka

RB: Tino Livramento | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Lewis Hall

CM: Bruno Guimarães | CM: Joe Willock | CM: Sandro Tonali

RW: Jacob Murphy ST: Alexander Isak | LW: Anthony Gordon

Latest news and analysis:

