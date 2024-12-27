Man United vs Newcastle: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

There has not been a lot of cheer during the festive period for Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim is feeling the heat, Marcus Rashford continues to be left out of the side and they face a difficult run of fixtures, beginning with the visit of Newcastle United on Monday.
Old Trafford has cast a bleak picture over the last few weeks, with United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.
Amorim will be hoping his side can end their difficult run against Eddie Howe's in-form Newcastle.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Key details:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET).
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Referee: Simon Hooper
VAR: Paul Tierney
How to watch:
The match is available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK and on NBC in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team news:
Man United
Luke Shaw, D, Calf, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5
Victor Lindelöf, D, Concussion, DOUBT
Manuel Ugarte, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5
Bruno Fernandes, M, SUSPENDED -- Due back Jan. 5
Mason Mount, M, Unspecified injury, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 5
Newcastle
Nick Pope, GK, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Unknown
Jamaal Lascelles, D, Knee, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 15
Emil Krafth, D, Collarbone, OUT -- Estimated return date: Jan. 4
Kieran Trippier, D, Leg, DOUBT
Tino Livramento, D, Illness, DOUBT
Sven Botman, D, Knee, DOUBT
Callum Wilson, F, Hamstring, OUT -- Estimated return date: Feb. 1
Expected lineups:
Man United
GK: André Onana
CB: Matthijs de Ligt | CB: Lisandro Martínez | CB: Leny Yoro
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Christian Eriksen | LWB: Diogo Dalot
CAM: Amad Diallo | CAM: Antony
ST: Rasmus Højlund
Newcastle
GK: Martin Dúbravka
RB: Tino Livramento | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Lewis Hall
CM: Bruno Guimarães | CM: Joe Willock | CM: Sandro Tonali
RW: Jacob Murphy ST: Alexander Isak | LW: Anthony Gordon
Latest news and analysis:
Cristiano Ronaldo: If I owned Man United, I would fix issues
Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that Manchester United's problems are not down to new manager Ruben Amorim, and believes he would be able to fix them if he was the club's owner.
Ruben Amorim has accepted his job will be "in danger" for as long as Manchester United's poor run of form continued with a Boxing Day defeat against Wolves.
Luis Miguel Echegaray picks the best of football in 2024, including top players, best goals, games and much more.