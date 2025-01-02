Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss the Dani Olmo registration situation at Barcelona and what it means for both parties. (1:02)

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal returned to light training on Thursday ahead of next week's Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia.

The 17-year-old was ruled out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury on Dec. 16 and subsequently missed Barça's 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid before the winter break in Spain.

Yamal was also rated as a major doubt for the Supercopa, which kicks off next Wednesday when Barça meet Athletic Club in Jeddah in the semifinal.

However, he has returned earlier than planned, taking part in Thursday's training session ahead of Barça's Copa del Rey fixture against fourth-tier Barbastro on Saturday.

That game will come too soon for Yamal but he may come into contention for the Supercopa, which could feature a potential Clásico final should Barça and Real Madrid both win their semifinals.

Madrid meet Mallorca in their semifinal on Jan. 9, with the final then scheduled for Jan. 12. All three games will be played in Jeddah.

Yamal, who helped Spain win the European Championship last summer, has been one of Barça's standout players since Hansi Flick took charge at the start of the campaign.

In 21 appearances in all competitions, the winger has scored six goals and set up 11 more as part of a productive attack alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal, pictured training in November, has returned to Barcelona training earlier than expected. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are still doubts whether the fourth component of that frontline, Dani Olmo, will play for the club again this season.

LaLiga have unregistered Olmo and striker Pau Víctor after Barça failed to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to extend their registrations for the second half of the campaign.

The league say Barça did not provide sufficient guarantees they could comply with financial fair play rules to be able to register the duo.

Barça insist the sale of VIP boxes at Spotify Camp Nou, which is currently being redeveloped, will provide enough revenue to be able to register them.

Developments are expected on Friday, with a source telling ESPN Barça will offer a full explanation of the situation.