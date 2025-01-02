Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel's first scouting mission as England's head coach will be watching Tottenham's clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, the FA have confirmed.

The German manager officially took over as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor on Jan. 1 and, while his first games in charge aren't until the end of March, he isn't hanging around before casting an eye on some of his potential charges in action.

He will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off as Spurs host in-form Newcastle, with England hopefuls Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all expected to play a part.

Tuchel, formerly Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss, has also added three more members to his backroom staff as he begins his first spell as a national team coach.

Joining assistant coach Anthony Barry, who was confirmed in October, will be Hilario, Nicolas Mayer and James Melbourne.

Thomas Tuchel's first scouting assignment as England head coach will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Hilario, as previously reported by ESPN, joins from Chelsea, where Tuchel worked with him as a goalkeeping coach. The Portuguese trainer made 20 Premier League appearances in goal for Chelsea before becoming a coach, but has ended an 18-year association with the club to work with the national team.

Melbourne, an analyst, also joins from Chelsea, while Mayer is a performance coach who worked with Tuchel at PSG and Bayern.

Lee Carsley, who took over England on an interim basis across the autumn, has returned to his role with the under-21s with his staff.

Tuchel's first games in charge will be World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia on March 21 and 24 at Wembley.