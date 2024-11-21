Gab Marcotti sends a warning to the players that dropped out of England's squad for the Nations League. (1:26)

Thomas Tuchel is set to add Chelsea goalkeeping coach Hilario to his backroom staff when starting work as England's new permanent manager on Jan. 1, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Oct. 18 that Tuchel was keen on targeting Hilario and sources have confirmed that the 49-year-old has resigned from his position at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea declined to comment when contacted by ESPN but Hilario has ended an 18-year association with the Blues to take up a position in Tuchel's staff.

Tuchel has already appointed Anthony Barry as his assistant -- having worked with him previously at Chelsea and Bayern Munich -- while James Melbourne left his job as the Blues' head of performance analysis to work with England.

Hilario joined Chelsea as a player in 2006 and made 39 appearances for the club before joining the coaching setup.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is likely to provide an update on the situation at a news conference on Thursday but he is unlikely to seek a replacement given they already have another goalkeeping coach, Michele De Bernardin, on the books in addition to assistant coach and former goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The FA also declined to comment when contacted by ESPN but sources added that talks will take place over adding a black and minority ethnic (BAME) coach to his staff.

Together with the Professional Footballers' Association, the FA launched an Elite Coaching Placement Programme in 2018 to increase BAME representation across all England teams.

As a result, the England's men's team have employed Chris Powell, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Ashley Cole but the latter is set to return with interim head coach Lee Carsley to working with the under-21s group when Tuchel begins work.