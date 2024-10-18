Enzo Maresca says Chelsea are "happy" if backroom staff want to reunite with Thomas Tuchel at England. (0:38)

Thomas Tuchel is set to raid former club Chelsea as he attempts to form his backroom staff after becoming England's new head coach, sources have told ESPN.

The 51-year-old will start work as Gareth Southgate's successor on Jan. 1, with the Football Association (FA) confirming this week that Anthony Barry would leave his post with Portugal and join up as Tuchel's assistant.

Barry previously worked at Chelsea with Tuchel, who later convinced the 38-year-old to join him at Bayern Munich.

During his unveiling on Wednesday, Tuchel stated that "there will be a few more people in the backroom staff but we will keep the group very small because I always want to acknowledge the potential and the quality in the staff of the FA."

Sources said the FA have contacted Chelsea regarding head of performance analysis James Melbourne. He is expected to agree a move, while Tuchel is also an admirer of goalkeeping coach Hilario.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca suggested the club would not block anybody who wanted to leave.

"I know that one of them has been approached, that is one of the analysts and we are quite open to leave people to take their chances in case they want to take it," Maresca said.

"And the other one, I think Hilario, I heard something but there's been not any approach yet so this is the only thing I know. But as I said, we are open-minded in terms to allow people to take chances and also we are happy to keep people that they want to stay and the one that they want to go they can go."