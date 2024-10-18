Gab & Juls discuss whether national team managers should be from the country they manage. (2:32)

Gab & Juls clash on whether England's manager should be English (2:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Former England forward Wayne Rooney has said he is surprised at the FA's decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager.

Tuchel will replace Gareth Southgate -- who stood down following England's defeat to Spain the the Euro 2024 final -- on Jan. 1, taking over from interim manager Lee Carsley.

"I think he's [Tuchel] a very good coach," Rooney said. "But [I am] surprised the FA have employed him."

Rooney is among many who have expressed their surprise over the FA's decision to appoint Tuchel over an English candidate.

Wayne Rooney has expressed his surprise that the FA chose Thomas Tuchel to manage England over an English candidate. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Plymouth Argyle manager praised the FA's development of young English coaches: "What the FA have built -- and I was part of that and have seen first hand what they've built over the last 10, 15 years -- it's been great.

"It's been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I'm surprised they haven't gone in with one of their own."

Rooney's own managerial career hit a bump on the road on Friday as the former Manchester United player was hit with a one-game ban for misconduct in his team's 2-1 win over Blackburn earlier this month. Rooney was also fined £5,500 ($7,180.25).

England defender Kyle Walker has said that he understands the interest in having an English manager but added that Tuchel is a "great appointment" for England.

"I can understand the English public thinking it should be an English manager taking control of the national team," he said on the BBC podcast 'You'll Never Beat Kyle Walker.'

"But for me it's about who is going to get the results, he has proven at big clubs that he can manage big players with big characters, the likes of PSG, he went to Chelsea and won the Champions League against Manchester City, that is one that sticks firmly in my mind.

"It is a great appointment and it is an even better appointment if he puts me in the team again."

Prior to Tuchel's England appointment he spent two seasons at Bayern Munich where he signed England captain Harry Kane.

"Looking forward to playing under the boss again!" Kane said on X.