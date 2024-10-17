Open Extended Reactions

Football Association chief Mark Bullingham has said he sees "parallels" between England women's boss Sarina Wiegman and newly apppointed men's coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month contract with England on Wednesday, will be hoping to repeat the success Wiegman, another non-English manager, brought to her side.

The Dutch coach led the women's team to win their first major trophy by lifting the Euro 2022 title on home soil, while Tuchel will be looking to earn the men's side to their first triumph since 1966 when he leads his team into the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

"I think Sarina would say she felt she came into a team that was ready to win and she instilled that confidence in the team and I think part of that came from the fact she was a proven winner," Bullingham told BBC 5 Live.

"Of course, we see parallels for that and that was forefront in our mind, when we were looking for a head coach, someone who could really give the team confidence and they had what it takes to win."

Tuchel, who will begin work on Jan. 1, said he believes England are ready to win another major trophy.

"I think it's just nuances, it's just details," he told a news conference on Wednesday. "If you lose on penalties in a final, who would I be to say I know what you did wrong when you were there.

"You were there. We or they have been in two finals I think. Semifinals and quarterfinals. Lost each of them very, very close, each of them could have gone either way. The genuine belief is that we are there, that we are ready."