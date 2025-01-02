Rob Dawson explains the potential Rodri replacements Manchester City are interested in, and the problems they'll face in signing each of them. (2:14)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has said he cannot understand why Cristiano Ronaldo questioned his selection as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo said that Vinícius Júnior deserved the prize over Rodri because the Real Madrid forward had "won the Champions League and scored in the final."

Asked about Ronaldo's comments, Rodri told Diario AS: "A surprise, really, because he knows better than anyone how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen.

"This year the journalists who vote have considered that I should win it. Probably, these same journalists were the ones who at some point voted for him to win, and I imagine that then he would agree."

Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris in October after Rodri received the award over Vinícius.

Rodri, 28, was awarded the prestigious individual prize after a stellar season that saw him win the Premier League title with City and the European Championship with Spain.

Vinícius had been a top contender to win the men's prize after helping Madrid to a LaLiga and Champions League double last season. The Brazil international was later awarded FIFA's The Best men's player award and won Globe Soccer's best men's prize on Dec. 30.

Rodri with his Ballon d'Or trophy before Manchester City took on Tottenham in November. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rodri, who tore his ACL in September, spoke of the impact winning the Ballon d'Or has had on his day-to-day life.

"It has changed my life," he said. "Many things that I could do before, obviously, I can no longer do. But hey, it is for a good reason ... I have the philosophy that in life you have to take things as they are given to you.

"There is no need to complain when things are not the way you want or go crazy when you win a Ballon d'Or. God has given me what he has given me and I am extremely grateful. I have to deal with everything, including injuries, and move forward."