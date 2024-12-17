Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior won The Best men's award on Tuesday. Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior won FIFA's The Best men's player of the year award on Tuesday, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí was named The Best women's player of the year for the second time.

Vinícius lost out to Manchester City's Rodri for the Ballon d'Or award in October, but clinched The Best title in Qatar.

The Madrid star won the award by five votes with 48 ahead of Rodri who collected 43. Jude Bellingham was third with 37 votes.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas award for goal of the year for his sensational overhead kick against Everton last November.

Former Chelsea manager and now United States women's national team boss Emma Hayes was named women's coach of the year after clinching the Women's Super League before going on to win Olympic gold in Paris with the U.S.

Hayes also won Ballon d'Or coach of year honours last month.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was named coach of the year after his side won the Champions League as well as LaLiga last season.