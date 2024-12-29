Open Extended Reactions

Liam Delap has been a key signing for Ipswich Town. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said he believes Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap can make an impact for England in the future.

The Chelsea boss coached Delap at Manchester City's academy, and has been impressed with the 21-year-old's form this season.

Asked about Delap ahead of Chelsea's clash with Ipswich at Portman Road on Monday, Maresca said: "Liam is a fantastic player and also for his age. I think we spent one year together and I think he scored 22, 24 goals and he is a very good striker.

"In England, they have many like him and they have many good players, good strikers and he's working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and can score goals. And also because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England."

While he is yet to play for the senior squad, Delap has represented England at every level from under-16 to U21, winning the U19 European Championship in 2022.

Delap joined Ipswich from Manchester City in July after a successful youth career, scoring 35 goals in 36 games for their U21 side.

Since his move to Ipswich, Delap has scored six goals in 17 Premier League games this term.