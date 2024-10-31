Open Extended Reactions

Just like that, the 2024-25 MLB hot stove has kicked off! We have a trade just one day after the Los Angeles Dodgers hoisted the World Series championship trophy.

All eyes this winter will be on the top free agent, young slugger Juan Soto. But he's not the only one who could make a splash in the market.

Which teams will go all-in to contend for a 2025 World Series title? Where will other top free agents such as Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman and? And who will make the trades and deals that have everyone buzzing?

Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

Free agency and trade grades

Notable MLB offseason transactions

Oct. 31

Braves make first splash of offseason

The Atlanta Braves are trading outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels and will receive right-hander Griffin Canning, sources tell ESPN. Story » | Grade »

Key MLB offseason dates

Dec. 9-12: Winter meetings in Dallas, Texas

Dec. 11: Rule 5 draft

Jan. 9: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures

End of January: Arbitration hearings begin

Feb. 22: Spring training games begin