Nathan Eovaldi agreed to terms with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, a deal that keeps him with the team he helped win the 2023 World Series.

The contract is for three years and $75 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Eovaldi, who will be 35 at the start of next season, made 29 starts for Texas this year, going 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA. He is 91-81 in his 13-year career, with a 4.07 ERA.

Eovaldi has a longstanding reputation for being diligent in his preparation and also for being a positive mentor for teammates.

The Rangers failed to make the playoffs in 2024 after winning their championship, and internally, the Texas staff felt it needed to add at least one starting pitcher from the free agent market.