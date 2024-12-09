Open Extended Reactions

The MLB winter meetings begin Monday in Dallas and it figures to be an action-packed week of rumors, signings and trades.

We've got it all covered right here, from our predictions heading into the meetings to the latest updates, analysis and daily takeaways as the moves go down.

Now that Juan Soto has made his decision, what big free agency moves will follow? Who will be the big names mentioned in trade talks? And what rumors will dominate the week? Check out our predictions now and refresh often for the latest as the week unfolds.

Winter meetings news and rumors

Dec. 9 buzz

Will Teoscar Hernandez return to the Dodgers?

The Dodgers' acquisition of Michael Conforto, who agreed to terms on a one-year, $17 million deal on Sunday night, doesn't take them out of the running for Teoscar Hernandez, sources said. But it could complicate matters. The Dodgers have been in conversations with Hernandez's reps for weeks but have been unable to bridge the gap on a new deal, at least part of the reason they pivoted to more of a sure thing in Conforto. In some ways, that signing can be viewed in a vacuum; the Dodgers needed a left-handed-hitting outfielder and could still use an everyday, right-handed bat like Hernandez, a clubhouse favorite amid their World Series run. But the Red Sox and Yankees are both expected to be aggressive after Hernandez now that they have missed out on Juan Soto. A Hernandez/Dodgers reunion that not long ago seemed inevitable is no longer as much of a sure thing. -- Alden Gonzalez

Who will land Jonathan Loáisiga?

Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is drawing heavy interest from several teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays, a source told ESPN. The 30-year-old reliever is expected to land a big league contract after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in April. Injuries have held Loáisiga to 20 appearances over the past two seasons, including three in 2024 before undergoing the elbow procedure, but his electric stuff, headlined by a 98 mph sinker, makes him an attractive bullpen weapon for clubs expecting to contend. -- Jorge Castillo

Buehler drawing interest

Walker Buehler is drawing varying amounts of interest from about 10 teams. The end to his postseason opened some eyes after he threw 10 scoreless innings split between the NLCS and World Series -- including the final inning of the 2024 Fall Classic to close out the New York Yankees in Game 5. A deal for Buehler could look like a shorter-term bet on himself after he returned from his second Tommy John surgery in 2024 though some teams still see him as the guy who finished fourth in Cy Young voting as recently as 2021. That could mean a long-term deal of 3-4 years is still in the cards as he puts his injuries in the rearview mirror. -- Jesse Rogers

Estevez a name to watch

Closer Carlos Estevez's market is heating up as the veteran reliever could come off the board by the end of the meetings. Now that the Yankees have cleared up some money, Estevez is a fit in New York, especially after the team lost Clay Holmes via free agency to the Mets. Toronto and Philadelphia -- the latter is where he ended the season -- remain possible destinations as well. -- Rogers

Winter meetings predictions

Now that Soto is off the board, who will be the biggest name to sign (or get traded) in Dallas?

Jorge Castillo: Corbin Burnes will sign with one of the teams that missed out on Soto -- but while he's arguably the best player left in free agency, is he a bigger name than Alex Bregman, who also could sign in a flurry of moves this week? I say no. So, Bregman is my answer.

Alden Gonzalez: Max Fried. The Yankees and Red Sox have been heavy on him for weeks now, and their pursuits aren't necessarily tied to signing Soto. Now that the Dodgers, fresh off guaranteeing $182 million to Blake Snell, aren't necessarily a factor, the path is cleared for one of those two teams to close things up with Fried.

Jesse Rogers: Soto signing with the Mets will trigger Cody Bellinger getting dealt. Teams that lost out on the best lefty hitter available this offseason will turn their attention to the Cubs, who have signaled they are open to trading the former National League MVP. The Cubs are keeping close track of their spending these days and will want to move some salary in order to fulfill their needs for the rest of the winter.

What is one move fans might not be expecting that you predict will go down this week?

Castillo: Garrett Crochet will get traded to the Yankees or Red Sox.

Gonzalez: My prediction -- and that's all it is at this point -- is that Alec Bohm goes to the Mariners. Jerry Dipoto and Dave Dombrowski are two of the industry's most aggressive executives, and this pairing makes too much sense.

Rogers: Christian Walker will sign with the Yankees after New York missed out on Soto.

What is the one rumor that will dominate the week?

Castillo: It's not just one rumor, but the musical chairs played between the available front-line starters and the clubs seeking front-line pitching will dominate the week.

Gonzalez: The winter meetings are the perfect environment to stoke intrigue, and one name I expect to be bandied about in Dallas, whether he's truly available or not, is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's still without an extension that would keep him in Toronto beyond 2025.

Rogers: Corbin Burnes will be linked to a bunch of the big-market teams with San Francisco at the top of the heap. Will the Giants give him a Stephen Strasburg type deal? President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already spent big this offseason. Why stop now?