The Atlanta Braves called up 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The right-hander will begin his 18th season in the majors, a journey that includes stints with nine different teams. A free agent after the 2024 season, he signed in the offseason with the Texas Rangers, who released him in spring training.

In a corresponding move, the Braves designated right-hander Hector Neris for assignment. Chavez signed a minor league deal with the Braves on March 23.

He finished 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 46 bullpen appearances with the Braves last season, when he was the oldest player in the National League. That title now belongs to 42-year-old Justin Verlander, in his first season with the San Francisco Giants.

Chavez is 51-65 with a 4.24 ERA and nine saves in 653 games (85 starts) since making his debut with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008. Chavez won a World Series championship with the Braves in 2021.

Atlanta right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, 22, was born in 2002, the same year Chavez was drafted in the 42nd round by the Texas Rangers.

The 35-year-old Neris appeared in two games for Atlanta in their opening series against the San Diego Padres and gave up five runs on five hits in one-plus innings. In the opener on Thursday, he entered the game with a 4-3 lead and left after facing three batters without recording an out. All three runs scored in San Diego's 7-4 win, and Neris was charged with a blown save and the loss.