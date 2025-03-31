The first weekend of the 2025 MLB season is in the books -- and what a wild few days of action it was across the majors.

We saw the Los Angeles Angels establish a new low when they used a position player to pitch on Opening Day. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales broke his ankle while hitting a home run. Nestor Cortes gave up three home runs on his first three pitches of the season. The San Francisco Giants tied a record by starting their 19th consecutive different left fielder on Opening Day in Heliot Ramos. Rafael Devers became the first player to strike out 10 times in the first three games of a season.

Whew. OK, there was plenty of good stuff as well: Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, MacKenzie Gore, Tyler O'Neill homering on Opening Day for the sixth year in a row, Griffin Conine's catch, Brenton Doyle playing center field.

What did we learn? Here are 12 initial takeaways from opening weekend.