          What Juan Soto's deal means for Mets, Yankees rest of MLB

          From what landing Juan Soto means for the Mets to where the teams that missed out can turn from here, we debate the fallout of a mind-boggling contract.﻿ Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
          • MLB Insiders, ESPNDec 9, 2024, 03:31 AM

          Juan Soto is headed across town to the New York Mets -- for $765 million!

          After weeks of speculation, the superstar outfielder announced his decision on Sunday night, ending his stay in the Bronx after one season.

          His 15-year, $765 million contract is now the largest in MLB and American sports history. How does it change the Mets' outlook for 2025 -- and beyond? Where should the New York Yankees and other Soto suitors go from here? And what does the mind-boggling contract mean for baseball? Our experts weigh in on the biggest questions about Soto's record-setting deal.

          $765 million! What do you make of Soto's record-setting money?