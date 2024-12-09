Open Extended Reactions

Juan Soto is headed across town to the New York Mets -- for $765 million!

After weeks of speculation, the superstar outfielder announced his decision on Sunday night, ending his stay in the Bronx after one season.

His 15-year, $765 million contract is now the largest in MLB and American sports history. How does it change the Mets' outlook for 2025 -- and beyond? Where should the New York Yankees and other Soto suitors go from here? And what does the mind-boggling contract mean for baseball? Our experts weigh in on the biggest questions about Soto's record-setting deal.

$765 million! What do you make of Soto's record-setting money?