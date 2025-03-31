Chris Canty goes off on the possibility of the New York Giants drafting QB Shedeur Sanders while their coach and GM are on the hot seat. (1:32)

ESPN Analytics has released the NFL Draft Day Predictor, which powers the 2025 mock draft simulator tool. The mock draft simulator allows users to act as the general manager of their favorite team, giving them the opportunity to make picks in all seven rounds and conduct trades throughout the draft.

The model uses expert mock drafts, Scouts Inc. grades and team needs to estimate the chance every prospect is taken at each pick. Chances are then calculated based on recent historical accuracy of the combination of the above info, including the chance of a trade.

The Draft Day Predictor will be live throughout the draft, providing the percent chance of being picked at each slot for every prospect.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Round 1 will begin on April 24, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 25 and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. There are 257 total picks in the draft.

