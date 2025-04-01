NFL free agency saw a whirlwind of activity, as hundreds of players have switched teams since the new league year began March 12. But as seasoned NFL observers know, this offseason's team building is far from over. The 2025 NFL draft is fast approaching. It will take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App. Teams will address remaining roster holes there across seven rounds.

As front offices firm up their draft boards in preparation, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to identify the three most glaring positional needs for all 32 franchises entering the draft, ordered from biggest to smallest. Then we had NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid name prospects projected to get picked outside of Round 1 who could fill one of those needs.

Let's get started with the Bills, who were ranked No. 4 in our post-free-agency power rankings but are in need of defensive help.

AFC EAST

Top three needs: CB, DT, WR. There's an argument for wide receiver to be even higher on this list, but the biggest need is undeniably at outside cornerback. The only move in free agency has come in bringing back Dane Jackson. He is a good addition after spending last season with the Panthers, but a clearer starter opposite Christian Benford is still missing.

More overall depth also is needed, even with Benford signing a four-year, $76 million extension Saturday. The Bills have repeatedly shown a desire to extend their own, but looking to the future here is important. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina. The Bills lack interior defensive line depth and should take advantage of a deep class at the position. Sanders is a versatile and reliable defender whose 7.2% pressure rate ranked 28th among FBS defensive tackles this past season. -- Reid