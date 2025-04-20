Every April, as the NFL draft gets closer and I start to lock in my final Big Board rankings, I like to pick my favorite prospects at every position for the class. It has become a tradition, highlighting players I like more than the consensus, regardless of when they get drafted and where I have them ranked at their position.

What follows is not a list of the best overall prospects in the 2025 class, nor is it a list of the guys I consider the best at each position. I try not to go too obvious; in fact, none of these guys will be first-rounders. Instead, these are the prospects I've rated higher than other evaluators or higher in close debates within position groups. I've watched their tape over and over because I love the way they play the game. They are all underrated ballers.

Let's start with a Day 3 passer -- and I'll project the range that each prospect is likely to be picked when the draft kicks off Thursday.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

DT | DE | OLB | ILB | CB | S

Quarterback