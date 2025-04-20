        <
          2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper's favorite prospects by position

          • Mel Kiper Jr.Apr 20, 2025, 10:45 AM
              Mel Kiper Jr. has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on "SportsCenter," ESPN studio shows and ESPN Radio. He is the co-host of the First Draft podcast, and he writes regularly for ESPN+.
          Every April, as the NFL draft gets closer and I start to lock in my final Big Board rankings, I like to pick my favorite prospects at every position for the class. It has become a tradition, highlighting players I like more than the consensus, regardless of when they get drafted and where I have them ranked at their position.

          What follows is not a list of the best overall prospects in the 2025 class, nor is it a list of the guys I consider the best at each position. I try not to go too obvious; in fact, none of these guys will be first-rounders. Instead, these are the prospects I've rated higher than other evaluators or higher in close debates within position groups. I've watched their tape over and over because I love the way they play the game. They are all underrated ballers.

          Let's start with a Day 3 passer -- and I'll project the range that each prospect is likely to be picked when the draft kicks off Thursday.

          Jump to a position:
          QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C
          DT | DE | OLB | ILB | CB | S

          Quarterback