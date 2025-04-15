        <
          2025 three-round NFL mock draft: Kiper, Yates predict picks

          • Mel Kiper Jr.
            Mel Kiper Jr.
            Football analyst
              Mel Kiper Jr. has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on "SportsCenter," ESPN studio shows and ESPN Radio. He is the co-host of the First Draft podcast, and he writes regularly for ESPN+.
          • Field Yates
            Field Yates
            ESPN NFL Insider
              Field Yates is a fantasy football expert and NFL draft analyst for ESPN. You can find him on Fantasy Football Now on Sunday mornings and regularly on NFL Live throughout the week, as well as the Fantasy Focus and First Draft podcasts. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT) and native of Weston, Mass., Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs.
          Apr 15, 2025, 10:45 AM

          We have a pretty good idea who the Titans will take at No. 1 when the 2025 NFL draft begins on April 24, but things could go sideways from there in a hurry, so we asked draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates to predict all the action.

          In our latest mock draft, Mel and Field project picks across the first, second and third rounds based on what they're hearing and how each team might tackle big roster needs. They took turns making selections, alternating from Yates' pick at No. 1 through Kiper's pick at No. 102. (Yates has the odd numbers; Kiper has the evens.) They even cooked up a few projected trades involving some QB-needy teams.

          Here are all 102 pick predictions. And be sure to check out the "SportsCenter Special" to see Kiper and Yates talk through their selections (Tuesday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

          ROUND 1

          1. Tennessee Titans

          Yates' pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

          The Titans' offseason actions -- including adding to the offensive line -- indicate how they are approaching this pick. They still need a QB1 of the future, with Will Levis atop the depth chart. Ward is my top-ranked signal-caller in the class, and he'd be a great fit in Tennessee. Ward has a dynamic skill set, displays a rocket arm and is the class's most innovative passer when under duress.

          2. Cleveland Browns